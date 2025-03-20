Advertisement. Advertise with us

Girls Basketball Wins Sectionals in Comeback, on to Semifinals

DRYDEN—Cooperstown girls basketball overcame a five-point deficit after three quarters to beat Delaware Academy 55-48 in the Class C Central Region Championship on Saturday, March 15.

Senior Brenna Seamon recorded 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Seventh-grader Emma Johnson and senior Polly Kennedy added 10 points each, as well as six and seven rebounds, respectively.

The Hawkeyes stand at 20-4 for the season and will face Section II champion Stillwater (23-2) in the Class C semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.
It is Coach Mike Niles’ fourth trip to the state Final Four, not counting the canceled 2020 playoffs.

