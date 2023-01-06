GMU Announces Class of 2023 Top 5

Photo provided

The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District has announced the top five academic students in its Class of 2023. GMU’s graduating class is led by Valedictorian Fiona Held and Salutatorian Hannah Bonczkowski. Corbin Demmon, Kali Wilcox and Megan Perrine round out GMU’s top five seniors, who will be formally recognized for their academic excellence during GMU’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 23.

Valedictorian

Fiona Held

Fiona Held has earned the honor of valedictorian for GMU’s Class of 2023 with the highest grade-point average. She has consistently excelled in all classes, maintaining high-honor roll status with grades above 90 percent. Fiona is a member of GMU’s Quiz Bowl team, Leadership Club, Student Council, Jazz Band and National Honor Society. She also serves as president of the Yearbook Club and the Symphonic Band, and will be co-drum major of the GMU marching band this year. Among her academic awards are the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Award, the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Award, and the 2022 Student Sage Award. Held has participated in varsity soccer since her freshman year and is a dancer at Holbrook-Wade School of Dance, taking eight classes a week. She also works two jobs, at Badgerface Beauty in Gilbertsville and Buffalo Wild Wings in Oneonta.

Salutatorian

Hannah Bonczkowski

Hannah Bonczkowski has earned the honor of salutatorian for GMU’s Class of 2023 with the second highest grade-point average. She has been very active in extracurricular activities, participating in track and field, basketball, soccer, band, chorus, drama club, and mock trial. Also co-drum major of the GMU Marching Band this year, Bonczkowski has taken several other leadership positions as a member of Student Council, Leadership Club, and National Honor Society, and is a Catskill Area School Study Council Student Leadership Workshop student director. A two-time Class D all-state selection in girls basketball, she also plays AAU basketball and is involved in the 4-H Club and Otsego County Dairy Promotion. Bonczkowski plans to attend SUNY Morrisville and major in communications.

Corbin Demmon

Corbin Demmon has earned the third-highest grade-point average for GMU’s Class of 2023. In addition to his excellent academic performance and induction into the National Honor Society, Demmon also competed as a three-sport varsity athlete (track and field, basketball, and soccer), proving his versatility as a community member. He plans to attend Le Moyne College to pursue an education in computer science.

Kali Wilcox

Kali Wilcox has earned the fourth-highest grade-point average for GMU’s Class of 2023. She continues to be a leader inside and outside of school, attending the HOBY Youth Leadership NYE conference and engaging as an active member of National Honor Society and GMU’s mock trial team. Also a varsity soccer and basketball player, Wilcox attends the New Visions program for law and government, with hopes of becoming a corporate attorney after graduation. She plans to continue her education at SUNY Oneonta with a focus in pre-law and business.

Megan Perrine

Megan Perrine has earned the fifth-highest grade-point average for GMU’s Class of 2023. A dedicated student, she prides herself in furthering her education in all areas. She participates in the New Visions Allied Health Program in preparation for college and is very involved in extra-curricular activities in and out of school. This varsity and AAU basketball player is a 4-H Club member and serves as a District 7 Youth Representative for Holland Lops. Perrine plans to continue her education in the medical field, with the hope of becoming a doctor who specializes in orthopedics.