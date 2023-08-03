The 2023 Oneonta Green Wave finished first in their league for the regular season. (Photo by Michael Jester)

Green Wave First in League, Eliminated from Tourney

By WRILEY NELSON

ONEONTA

The Oneonta Green Wave was eliminated from the American Legion District 6 tournament with a tough loss to Endicott at Binghamton’s Conlon Field on Wednesday, July 19. The contest was a tight pitchers’ duel, but Endicott broke away with three runs in the final two innings to win 4-0.

Asa Dugan suffered a tough loss, his only one of the season, throwing five and two-thirds innings. He allowed only four hits, walked four and struck out five.

Oneonta outhit Endicott throughout the game but was unable to cash in with a clutch hit; 12 Green Wave runners were left on base over the course of the afternoon. The Oneonta offense went zero-for-nine with runners in scoring position. Britten Zeh and Adam Champlin led the offense with a pair of hits each. Endicott pitcher Caleb Clark struck out seven batters in six innings.

The Green Wave finished their regular season 10-10-1 overall and 7-3-1 in District 6 league play, earning the number one seed in the tournament. The four-seeded Windsor Knights won the tournament with a 3-0 record but were eliminated from the state playoffs in three games.

“We had a great season and a young team,” said Green Wave Head Coach and General Manager Michael Jester. “We played out of the league against some of the hardest teams in the state. We have a lot of good underclassmen and the future is looking really bright.”

Jester praised leading hitter Brady Carr, who set the pace offensively with a .322 batting average and the most home runs and RBI. He was also optimistic about Dugan, the team’s star pitcher. Dugan is a rising senior at Morris High School.

Although the Green Wave is a young team, it will lose three of its stars for next season. Owen Burnsworth, Aidan Gelbsman and Adam Champlin all graduated this year. Still, Oneonta is assured a strong American Legion 19U team for years to come.

Pictured above are: front row, kneeling, Asa Dugan, Jameson Brown, Matt Rigas, Aidan Gelbsman, and Maddox Imperato; back row, standing, Grayson Brockington, Adam Champlin, Brady Carr, Britten Zeh, Seamus Catella, and Coach Mike Jester.