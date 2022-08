Letter from Joseph Gregory

Homeowners who heat with fuel oil, beware.

On May 24, 2021, Senator Peter Oberacker voted yes on bioheating fuel requirements. Biodiesel has solvents that are hard on older heating systems, resulting in leaks and clogs.

Many farmers use heating oil in their tractors because of the lubricant properties in it. Biodiesel is bad on older tractor injection systems.

August 23, Terry Bernardo will be getting my vote.

Joseph Gregory

Mount Vision