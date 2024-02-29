Group Seeks To Honor Vietnam Veterans

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Otsego Chapter NSDAR and Vietnam Veterans of America Post #85 will hold an event on Sunday, May 19 to honor area Vietnam veterans and their families.

In 2012, Congress authorized the establishment of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. The primary objective of this organization is to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States.

Since that time, commemorative partners such as the NSDAR have held hundreds of events honoring these veterans. As a token of the event, veterans have been presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin. Recently, the commemoration program has been expanded to include surviving spouses of deceased veterans.

The May 19 event will be held at the Masonic Temple at 322 Main Street (corner of Main and Grand streets) in Oneonta. This building is handicapped accessible and has ample parking. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

The following groups will be honored: living veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service; and the surviving spouse of a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service.

Persons who are interested in participating in this event and receiving a lapel pin should register by calling (607) 965-6419 or (607) 434-9884.

For more information about the Vietnam War Commemoration, visit vietnamwar50th.com.