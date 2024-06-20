Guest Editorial by Dr. Amy Grace, Bassett Healthcare Network

Let’s Take Hot Weather Seriously

It is easy to get into trouble in hot weather. We love sunshine and clear skies. We long for them all winter. Now that summertime is here, we want to enjoy it. Unfortunately, extreme summer weather can be just as dangerous as extreme winter weather. We need to choose our clothing and plan our activities accordingly.

Make Good Choices

When extreme heat and humidity come, you should:

Pay attention to weather advisories. We need to listen to extreme heat advisories just like we listen to snow and ice advisories in the winter.

Stay hydrated, drinking plenty of cool water.

Limit your time in the direct sun.

Dress for the weather—especially if you’re going to be outside. This means light-colored, loose fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat.

If you’re outside, take breaks in the shade.

If you need to be outside because of your work, your body needs several days to build up tolerance to the heat.

Exhaustion and Stroke

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to two health conditions: heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These are clinical terms with different symptoms. Recognizing which is which can ensure that you respond appropriately in a medical emergency.

The first thing someone experiencing any of these symptoms should do is immediately get out of the sun.

Once out of the sun, you treat heat exhaustion by lowering body temperature. Drink cool water or a sports drink. Lie down. Remove unneeded clothing, like extra layers or shoes and socks. If possible, take a cool shower or use a cold compress. Finally, continue to monitor symptoms, since heat exhaustion can often lead to heat stroke. If the symptoms don’t start to improve, seek medical attention.

If you or someone near you appears to be experiencing heat stroke symptoms, immediately call 911. Take those other measures, too, but heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.

Look Out for One Another

In periods of extreme heat, it is more important to look out for one another.

Some people are more susceptible to heat exhaustion and stroke. Infants and children feel the effects of extreme heat up to five times faster than adults do. Similarly, older people have a harder time regulating their body temperature, as do people with some underlying health conditions, such as diabetes.

We also need to look out for those who need assistance to take care of themselves. Again, that is often children, pets and the elderly. Take special care in the car. Heatstroke is the second most common cause of vehicle-related death among children, second only to accidents. Many of those deaths are the result of parents either forgetting their child is in the backseat or children climbing into a parked car to play. If you are a parent, make checking your back seat, keeping your car locked, and keeping your keys out of reach a habit.

But looking out for others isn’t just a charge to parents, pet owners and other caretakers. Check in on relatives and neighbors. If you work outside, plan routine check-ins with coworkers. Keep an eye out for anyone who seems confused, faint or in trouble. Finally (and this might be the biggest ask of all) accept help from others if you need it.

Dr. Amy Grace is the chief of Primary Care for Bassett Healthcare Network.