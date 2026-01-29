Guest Editorial of January 29, 2026

No Party? No Primary!

Many of the most important decisions in our democracy are made during primary elections, yet voter turnout at primary elections remains consistently low. Primaries were intended to reduce the power of party insiders and give voters a direct role in choosing candidates. Yet, many voters are unaware of the impact of their participation in primaries and how New York’s election rules affect their ability to participate.

New York State has a “closed primary,” which means it is “closed” to everyone except party members. If you are an “unaffiliated” voter—that is, you are not registered in one of the parties—you may not vote in the primary election. Saturday, February 14 is the deadline for voters to take the first step in preparing to enter the voting booth on June 23.

In New York State, many of the most important decisions in our democracy are made well before the general election in November, during primary elections. In 2026 in Otsego County, candidates for several offices are already being challenged by members of their party. At present, Democrats have three candidates vying for the governor’s position. In Otsego County, there are two candidates for sheriff on the Republican ticket and four Republicans vying for the right to run in the 118th Assembly District. There are also contests for the Democratic candidates in the 102nd Assembly District. In some of these races, the winner of the primary may be the winner in the general election if there is no other candidate running for that office in November.

What do you need to do to take part in the primary? If you are a registered voter, you must change your party registration before the February 14 deadline. You can change from one party to another or from “no party” to one of the political parties that is holding a primary. Current registered voters can decide which races are important to them and change their registration to another party so that they may vote in that party’s June primary. Newly registering voters have until Saturday, June 13 to register in a party.

Registration forms to change party status are available at local post offices and the Otsego County Board of Elections or at the BOE site (https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/a-c/board_of_elections/register_to_vote.php). After the primary election, voters may change their registration again.

The LWV wants elections that truly reflect the will of the people, and we urge voters to participate when decisions are made. In New York, that means going to the polls in primary elections and making sure you are eligible to vote in them. Democracy works best when everyone participates. The LWV encourages all New Yorkers to check their voter registration, understand their options and make their voices heard starting with the primary elections.

Patty MacLeish is the communications director for the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.