HAB Spotted Near Rat Cove

COOPERSTOWN—According to an announcement issued at 4:32 p.m. today, July 7, SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station officials have observed an early-stage harmful algal bloom (cyanobacterial bloom) at a single location on Otsego Lake.

The bloom, sighted near Rat Cove just north of the Fenimore Art Museum, has been reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s New York Harmful Algal Bloom Reporting System, officials said.

“We at the field station cannot predict whether this bloom is a lone incident or will be followed by additional blooms elsewhere on the lake,” the press release reads. “The bloom contains the cyanobacteria Microcystis sp.”

BFS officials, in collaboration with the Otsego Watershed Supervisory Committee and the Otsego County Conservation Association, advise citizens to:

Keep watch along the shoreline and at the water surface, especially in sheltered areas (boat slips, small coves, etc.).

Avoid discolored or cloudy water, green streaks, foamy accumulations, etc., as these areas may contain cyanobacteria and the associated toxins.

Report suspicious conditions to the NYSDEC HABs Program via the online report tool.

Officials warned that weather and lake conditions are prime for continued development of harmful algal blooms, which may be intermittent and change quickly.

“Lake users should check the water conditions before entering the water or allowing pets or children to do so. You can make decisions about how you decide to interact with the lake,” according to the release. “Remember, HABs can be dangerous to humans and animals. If we become aware of additional confirmed HABs, we will use this system to notify you of that information. For more information on HABS and related health concerns, please go to the NYSDEC website.”

BFS officials also noted that the New York State Department of Health recommends against the use of untreated surface waters for domestic use; during blooms, surface waters treated with individual home treatment systems should not be used for domestic purposes.