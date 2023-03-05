Habitat for Humanity Taking Applications

Open House Set for This Saturday

By WRILEY NELSON

OTSEGO COUNTY

Habitat for Humanity Otsego County is accepting applications for local families or individuals who are interested in partnering with Habitat to become homeowners. HFHOC will discuss the process with anyone who submits an interest form, and is holding an open house at their site on McFarland Road in Oneonta on May 6 at 1 p.m.

“We’re showing one of the houses that hasn’t been sold yet and invite anyone who’s interested to come see, and to learn about the process. They can pick up an intro sheet,” said HFHOC President Jerry Blechman. The Otsego County chapter has nine homes on their current project site in the Town of Oneonta and has completed four. It admitted three new partner families during last year’s application cycle.

Habitat for Humanity works with local communities and unhoused and underhoused families to build affordable, adequate homes. Selected families will receive assistance in obtaining an affordable loan and purchasing a Habitat home built by local volunteers. Before they move in, partner families receive assistance with paperwork and extensive education on owning and maintaining a home. They are asked to actively participate in the process and to help with current construction sites. Habitat calls this “sweat equity,” and considers it a key factor in successful outcomes.

“It builds the community and neighborhood,” Blechman said. “By the time the houses are ready, the partners are very invested in the home and invested in the area. We can fill neighborhoods with people who really want to be there.”

“We don’t just give away houses,” Blechman continued. “The partner families work with us on homes, including the ones they will buy. It’s great to work on a building site alongside the people who will be living there; you can ask them all along if a towel rack is in the right place, or anything like that.”

“The homeownership classes are a huge part of it. I wish I had had a resource like that when I bought my house. We teach them how to take care of the property,” he concluded.

Partners must meet income and credit guidelines, live in unaffordable or unsuitable housing, and be willing to work with Habitat on construction and to obtain a loan. They must also be Otsego County residents or employees for at least one year. It typically takes about two years from acceptance into the program to completion. Further information and application materials are available at habitatotsego.org or by calling (607) 432-7874. Interested community members are invited to attend the open house and information session on May 6.