Hair Salon – and Hotdogs, Too

For the third year in a row, Donna Gage, who operates the Great Reflections Hair Salon across Route 28 from Springbrook, opened her summertime hotdog stand this morning, featuring Oscar Meyer all-beef franks. Next to Goodyear Lake, it’s a lovely country setting, too: While she was serving a customer, a deer ran across the backyard. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

