Letter from Diane Hamblin

Will Frozen Funds Hurt Farmers?

In his speech before Congress, President Trump declared “I love the farmer.” But recent budget actions should make us wonder how true this is. First, grant money to help farms implement or improve energy efficiency and environmentally responsible practices was frozen. The catch is farmers with these grants had to pay for their projects up front, getting the promised money after the project was complete. With the funds frozen, farmers are out of pocket for thousands of dollars. Is asking these mostly small and mid-size farms to wait and possibly lose this money they spent in good faith really fair and respectful to hard working people who put food on our tables?

A second funding cut is the recently cancelled $1 billion in aid to local food banks and public schools. This affects farmers, since some of these funds allow schools and food banks to buy directly from local farms. It should be, to any sensible person, a win-win: money for local farmers and fresh food for school children and people in need. In addition, USDA shipments of food have been slashed. I assume this food also comes directly or indirectly from farmers.

The sad thing is, the amount of money we are talking here, which can mean success or failure to a farm, and food for our neighbors, is a drop in the bucket of the federal budget. Last year, the IRS found over $1 billion in unpaid taxes from people with incomes over $1 million. Instead of cutting from those who can afford it the least, the administration should be sure those who can afford it are paying their fair share. Let your representatives know that we support our farmers.

Diane Hamblin

Oneonta