Letter from Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Hamill: Taking the Senator To Task

Senator Peter Oberacker continues to indicate on his Facebook page that Governor Hochul delivers “lip service.” Ironically enough, Mr. Oberacker certainly delivers lip service whenever he doesn’t have his way, speaks but doesn’t deliver on his promises, or if he doesn’t agree with something.

Here’s a case in point: almost 10 years ago he wanted an Amazon distribution center to get young kids to work. Where is it? Nowhere! He hasn’t done anything nor made any public appearances at the county/municipal level to help combat homelessness, nor has he done anything to help make affordable housing or affordable healthcare a reality himself, whether in a personal statement or video—not denouncing Bobby Walker for his asinine behavior, not even saying anything on where he stands as a congressional candidate on the ICE situation, especially with the sheriff’s office agreement with ICE.

I’d like to remind the senator that the unhoused are also his constituents. Actions speak louder than words and Oberacker delivers minimal on actions that help make life easier for the people.

Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Oneonta