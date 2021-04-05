Hanna Bergene Sworn In On Top Cooperstown Board

FALK RENAMED DEPUTY MAYOR

The Bergene family gathers around daughter Hanna, 29, after she was sworn in as the Cooperstown Village Board’s newest trustee this evening by Village Clerk Jenna Utter. With Hanna are her parents Gregory and Susan, right, and Henry Bauer, left. Hanna was elected March 16, as was veteran Trustee Cindy Falk, inset right, whose husband Glenn holds the Bible for the fifth time as his wife takes the oath. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch reappointed Falk as deputy mayor, a position she’s filled for the past several years. With the addition of Hanna, the seven-member Board of Trustees achieved a majority of women – Bergene and Falk, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, and Trustee Jeanne Dewey. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)