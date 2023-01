HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Enjoy delicious breakfast to support the Laurens Fire Department. Breakfast is by donation and includes pancakes, home fries, eggs, sausage, juice, bacon, and more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS