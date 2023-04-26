HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-27-23

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

ART SUBMISSION—Take a chance and enter your artwork in the Regional Juried Art Exhibit. All submissions must be dropped off on Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13 at the Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED—Artists are invited to apply to show your work during the annual “Art By The Lake” Festival. Painters, photographers, sculptors and more are invited to apply to set up a stand to display your work, sell your pieces, and do artist demonstrations. Deadline to apply is May 31. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This week, enjoy a lunch of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans and cookie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB—3:30-5 p.m. Children aged 11-14 are invited to this book club exploring all the age-appropriate books “they” don’t want you to read. The reading list for this club is full of books that have been challenged due to the inclusion of controversial material, from profanity to LGBTQIA+ content and more. Students will learn how to discuss these difficult topics, expand critical thinking skills, share reactions, and learn about literary rating systems and their impacts. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/challenge-book-club/2023-04-13/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/