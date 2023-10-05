HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO; 05-11-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 11

HISTORY MEETING—6:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Historical Association each 2nd Thursday of the month for lively discussions and presentations on local history. This month features author and historian Jim Loudon, discussing his new book about the history of Phoenix Mills. Loudon’s previous books include “Electric Lake: Oneonta’s Forgotten gem,” “The Oneonta Roundhouse,” and “Leatherstocking Rails: A History of Railroading Along the Upper Susquehanna.” Held at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

SENIOR TECH SUPPORT—10:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to bring their smartphone, tablet or laptop to get help using their device or learn about various features and tools they may not be aware of. Free, one-on-one support. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

DINE FOR A CAUSE—11 a.m. Eat out at the restaurants of Otsego County and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. This week, dine at Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

BOOK DISCUSSION—3:30 p.m. Read and discuss classic books with the group. This month, discuss “Fahrenheit 451” and “1984,” followed by a lecture at 5 p.m. on dystopian fiction with professor Tagliarina. Cooperstown Village Library. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB—3:30-5 p.m. Children aged 11-14 are invited to this book club exploring all the age-appropriate books “they” don’t want you to read. The reading list for this club is full of books that have been challenged due to the inclusion of controversial material, from profanity to LGBTQIA+ content and more. Students will learn how to discuss these difficult topics, expand critical thinking skills, share reactions, and learn about literary rating systems and their impacts. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/challenge-book-club/2023-04-13/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. Enjoy a talk by featured artist Terry Slade. “Color Immersion/Explosion” features the works of Terry Slade and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught; one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers, and their works express that. Free admission. Reservations requested. On view through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers Frank Haberle (author of “Shufflers,” a story of transients moving through minimum-wage jobs in the 1980s; and the upcoming “Downlanders,” following five misfits into a fictional wilderness) and Alvin Eng (author “Our Laundry, Our Town: My Chinese American Life from Flushing to the Downtown Stage and Beyond”), whose plays have been seen off-Broadway across the U.S. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/