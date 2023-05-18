HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 19

EXHIBITIONS OPENING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Three exhibits open at the art association. 32nd Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibit featuring artists from across NY State; “When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands” by Carol Adamec; and a fine art show by the members of the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club. Exhibits run through June 21. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rummage through two rooms full of clothes, homeware, books, and much more at affordable prices. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com

CRAFTY FRIDAY—3:30-4 p.m. Decorate a wooden bird house. Free, supplies provided. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CLOSING RECEPTION—6-9 p.m. View exhibit “Fragments” by NYC-based Valentine Louafi. Free, open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. 4Elements Studio, Inc., 1607 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 765-6923 or visit 4elementsstudio.org/valentine-louafi.html

FILM SOCIETY—7 p.m. The Cooperstown Film Society presents “Little Murders” (1971), directed by Alan Arkin, a black comedy about a dysfunctional family in a typical New York City summer in the 1970s, full of crime, rusty pipes, garbage strikes, and more. The screenplay was by Jules Feiffer, who will be on hand for discussion of the film. Held at Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—7:30 p.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a presentation from Dr. Pam Lea on her February 2022 travels to Antarctica. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit doas.us

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Join the Catskill Community Players for their presentation of “Office Hours,” a biting look at how people get by in the modern world and the struggles of 16 characters intent on keeping their lives together by denying reality. General admission, $20. Presented in the Wieting Theatre, 144 Main Street, Worcester. Get your tickets at catskillplayers.org