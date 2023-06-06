HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-07-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

CHOP & CHEESE—6-8 p.m. Get out your gloves, pruning shears, and a beverage of choice and chop back the invasive Japanese knotwood followed by light refreshments in the garden overlooking Otsego Lake. Bags, snacks and soft drinks provided. Registration required. Mohican Farms, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/chop-cheese-4/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Levine Center, A. O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

GOLF TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. Compete in fun golf tournament to raise funds for the Catskill Choral Society. Tournament is in a “captain and crew” 4-person format featuring skins, mulligans, pin shots, 50/50 drawing, putting contest, and “Brown Bag Raffles.” Cost, $65/player, includes food buffet at the turn. Registration required. Held at Colonial Ridge Golf Club, 195 Bateman Road, Laurens. (607) 263-5291 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hop online to chat with businesses located across six counties, including Otsego and Delaware. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project. Visit working-solutions.org/news/six-county-virtual-job-fair-january-31st to register.

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. Join Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray for a lunch followed by a tour of the special exhibit, “M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations.” Cost, $30/non-members. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

POTTERY – 6 p.m. Join 4-week class, “Centering the Potter and the Clay,” featuring the basics of wheel throwing such as aligning the body to increase safety, practice making multiple forms on the wheel, trimming, glazing, and more. Cost, $150. Registration required. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

ART WORKSHOP—6-7 p.m. Let the sun shine in. Make sea glass sun catchers to beautify and catch the rays. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/