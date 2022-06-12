HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 13

CROCHET MANDALA – 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make your own crochet mandala, which will give your the skills to make wall art, Christmas ornaments and more. Basic crochet skills recommended. Will be taught by experienced knitter/crocheter Liza Lauritzen. Materials will be provided. Registration required. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library in Huntington park, Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/huntington-memorial-library-12633934784

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BEEKEEPING WORKSHOP – Noon – 2 p.m. Explore the beguiling world of beekeeping. Workshop will cover inspecting hives, the complex dances of the bees, brood patterns, and much more. Meets first Monday of each month. Reservations required. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit originscafe.org/#greenhouse

DRIVE-THRU PANTRY – 3:30 p.m. – gone. Households in the Cherry Valley, Springfield, Richfield Springs, and Sharon Springs area who are in financial difficulties are invited to pick up food from the food bank of Northeaster New York. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Rd. 54, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3265 or visit www.facebook.com/cvscsd

HISTORY – 7 p.m. Learn about ‘Women Who Served Our Country With Connections To Schoharie County from 1860’s to 1950’s’ with historian Karen Cuccinello. Stick around for a Q&A session after the presentation. Presented online by the Sharon Springs Historical Society. Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/sharon-historical-society-sharon-springs-ny-32158382873