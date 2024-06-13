HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Exhibit of Local Art Opening

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-7 p.m. “big. small. fragile. strong.” Features works in paper, glass lace, embroidered bugs, shredded cans and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

KNITTING CIRCLE—9:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Followed by 15-minute Reiki demonstration. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library Children’s area, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken salad cold plate, marinated broccoli salad, carrot raisin salad and watermelon. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout at the Library.” Join other homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BBQ DINNER—4:30 p.m. “Chicken BBQ Dinner.” Eat-in or take-out. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

POTTERY—5-6:30 p.m. “Free Fridays.” Demonstration of DIY underglaze transfers. Participants receive two balls of clay to craft two items, then select one of the creations to be fired and glazed. Guidance and instruction provided as needed. Pre-registration required. Open to adults and children aged 8-15 with adult supervision. First come, first served. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PARK—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel, ice cream, local vendors. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bon fire. This week featuring Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

PARADE—7 p.m., line up at 5:30 p.m. All welcome to participate. Ice cream social to follow at the Community House. Parade proceeds down Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaFire

