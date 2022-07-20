HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 21

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

AWE GOAT TOUR – 9:30 a.m. Join the Beekman boys for a morning tour of a collection of large scale murals depicting Dwarf Nigerian baby goats by the acclaimed artist John Cerney. Includes a hearty hike through Beekman farm finishing on Matrimony Hill. Registration required. Cost, $15/person. Beekman Farm, Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/collections/ticketed-events

ART CLUB – 10 a.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

SPIRIT ANIMAL – 6 p.m. Join online class for discussion, meditation, more on the lore of the monthly spirit animal, the Seahorse, with Christene Springle. Cost, $22/person. Mountain Magic Healing Studio, Schenevus. Visit www.facebook.com/ChristeneSpringleMountainMagic

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 p.m. Bring the kids, a chair and some blankets for fun evening featuring a performance by Three Days Gone. By the bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec