HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-31-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 31

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘A Geological History Beneath the Swart-Wilcox House’ by Dr. Robert & Johanna Titus. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

INTERACTIVE THEATER – 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 (with an adult) are invited to help save the world from the ‘Dinosaur Invasion’ in this fun, interactive, outdoor theater experience. 10 children max. Cost, $10/person. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9503 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

ART EXHIBIT – Noon – 3 p.m. View exhibit ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams’ featuring works of nightscapes, clay landscapes, & watercolors by local artists Elizabeth Schula, Megan Adams Irving and Alanna Rose. Free. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY – 1 – 4 p.m. Verizon will be giving away backpacks of school supplies to eligible children in grades K-12. First come, first serve. TCC Oneonta, 762 St. Hwy. 28, Ste. 3Oneonta. 607-353-8560 or visit locations.tccrocks.com/ny/oneonta/762-state-highway-28.html

ARCHITECTURE – 4:30 p.m. Explore Explore Sharon Springs and learn about the ‘Jewish Adaptations’ in the architecture of the buildings. Hosted by Dr. Cynthia Falk and Otsego 2000. Space limited, registration required. Cost, $10/person. Cherry Valley. 607-547-8881 or visit www.otsego2000.org/news-events