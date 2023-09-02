HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Performance by Oneonta Community Concert Band

CONCERT—3 p.m. Oneonta Community Concert Band presents “Dreamscapes.” Program features “In Dreams“ by Cait Nishimura, “Ember Skies” by Kevin Day, “American Riversongs” by Pierre La Plante and more. Free; held rain or shine. Pavilion, Wilber Park off Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

DINE OUT—8 a.m. Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Sunflower Café, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

ART FAIR – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Fine Arts on the Lawn.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ARTISAN FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cooperstown Artisan Festival. Two-day event celebrates the creative spirit of the region and includes 50+ regional artists and crafts people selling handcrafted goods. Includes live music by The Small Town Big Band and The Mopar Cams. Food, activities and the Utica ZooMobile available on site. Held on the grounds of the Otsego County Office Building, 193-197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/

IROQUOIS ART FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Iroquois creativity, featuring the Iroquois Invitational Art Market, social performances by The Sky Dancers of Ontario, Onondaga storyteller Perry Ground and a family activity area with participatory crafts. Visit with local wildlife rehabilitator Kelly Martin and learn about wildlife conservation in our area or get your archeological finds identified by the museum’s archeology department. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

FARM DAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bovina Farm Day. Farm animals, children’s activities, antique engine demonstrations, vintage tractor displays, hayrides, treasure hunts, much more. Admission, $5. Farming Bovina, Crescent Valley Road, Bovina. https://www.farmingbovinany.org/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway