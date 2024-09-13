HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Cemetery Walk with Otego Historical Society

CEMETERY—7 p.m.; tour starts at 7:30 p.m. “Otego Voices from the Grave.” A guided walk in Otego’s Evergreen Cemetery. Fees: $7; children 12 and under, $5. Presented by the Otego Historical Society. Start at UCC Church, 290 Main Street, Otego.

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

CLEAN SWEEP—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Autumn Hartwick Clean Sweep.” Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. “3rd Annual Golf Tournament” to support the Wells Bridge Fire Department. Fees apply; registration required. Sundown Golf Course, 129 Haypath Lane, Guilford. (607) 725-6315 or visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Wells-Bridge-Fire-Department/100064854635770/?paipv=0&eav=AfaOvPDKIUXy67DaTxsZ1bYVG3pYcb-Gj4rO2kVfjIO7TXZHLwMwhEMrJ1ZKmjFp_dI&_rdr

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. “American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk: In Memory of Kota Flood.” Registration required. 6th Ward Playground Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

NATURE—10 a.m. to noon. “Nature Journaling Workshop.” Led by James Van Gelder. Fees apply; registration required. Pine Lake Environmental Campus, Lakeside Classroom, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Gravestone Workshops: Learn How to Clean and Repair.” No experience/equipment necessary. Morris Historical Society at the Harmony Cemetery, 164 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/767209793411316/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3192365357562402

EXHIBIT OPENING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations.” On view through 12/29. Admission fees. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Fall Fling Shopping Showcase.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Draping the Pews” quilt show. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek.

HARVEST FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the bounty of the fall harvest, featuring vendors, performers, artisans and more. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/harvest/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

PARADE—10:30 a.m. “Super Heroes Humane Society First Annual Dog Days of Summer’s End Parade.” Fees apply. Begins and ends at Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “CrazyCool!!!” Exhibit featuring works in sculpture, paintings, carvings and more by self-taught artists. Last chance to view. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Sweet Meadows Apiary Fall Open House.” Tastings, shopping, honey extraction demonstration and more. Sweet Meadows Country Home & Garden, 18269 State Highway 23, Davenport. (607) 278-4005 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SweetMeadowsGarden

FESTIVAL—Noon to 5 p.m. “City of the Hills Festival.” Event takes over downtown, with arts, music, food and good times. Free and open to the public. Continues 9/14. Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.cityofthehillsfest.org/

MEET & GREET—Noon to 4 p.m. Meet 2024 Candidates Vicki Davis, NYS Assembly District 121, and Michele Frazier, NYS Senate District 51. Food and beverages available for purchase. All welcome. Muddy River Farm Brewery, 15544 County Highway 23, Unadilla. info@dcnydems.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/dcnydems/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

VOLUNTEER DAY—2-4 p.m. “Garlic Planting.” Annual planting day, where volunteers learn to prepare the bulbs and soil, how to build/use a dibbler wheel, more. Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. info@unadillacommunityfarm.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaCommunityFarm

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Nature Ruthlessly Recalled: Paintings by Susan Mayr.” Stamford Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/nature-ruthlessly-recalled-paintings-by-susan-mayr/

ANNIVERSARY—5-8 p.m. “30th Anniversary of the Family Resource Network.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

LOCAL FOOD—6 p.m. “Taste of Oneonta: A Culinary Delight Benefiting Future for Oneonta Foundation.” Food and wine pairing event featuring local restaurants. Fees apply; registration required. Held at Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 437-0563 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FOFOneonta

PAINTING—6 p.m. “Seeing the Landscape—In Black & White and Color.” A plein air workshop. Fees apply; registration required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/programs-and-events/seeing-the-landscape-in-black-white-color

MUSIC—7 p.m. “The Rubber Band.” A Cajun rollicking good time. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

FILM—7 p.m. “ANOMALY.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Funny Girl Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

