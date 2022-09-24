HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

COMMUNITY SUPPER – 4 – 7 p.m. The Cooperstown Community is invited for family style potluck Harvest Supper. Bring a dish to share that highlights our local bounty and enjoy dinner with your neighbors. Will include live music by the Stoddard Hollow String Band. Tables will be set up on Main Street between Fair & River Street infront of the Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-6234 or visit facebook.com/GrowingCommunityCooperstown/

KENNEL CLUB – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Delaware Otsego Nango Kennel club will be hosting Obedience Trials to test the dogs of kennel club members. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/DelOtseNango/

FIBER ARTS WEEKEND – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit for demonstration and hands-on activities in everything from spinning to weaving to quilting with local groups on hand to discuss the art. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

ALZHEIMERS WALK – 1 p.m. The community is invited to support the research seeking the cure for Alzheimers and to honor those who have died. Presented by the North Eastern New York Alzheimer’s Association. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 518-675-7215 or visit act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/NY-NortheasternNewYork?fr_id=15766&pg=entry

CEMETERY WALK – 1 p.m. Ever wonder about the regulations and laws governing cemeteries? How about why so many cemeteries are on hillsides? Does Schenevus Cemetery have a Potter’s Field? Answers to these questions and more will be shared by Schenevus Cemetery Association President, Terry Knapp, as well as stories about some of the ‘residents’ of the cemetery. Schenevus Cemetery across from the Methodist Church, 66 Main St., Schenevus. 607-435-5849 or visit facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

DOGGIE WALK-A-THON – 1 p.m. Join the Superheores in Ripped Jeans for a fun 1 mile walk to raise money for their new building. Registration begins at 1, walk begins at 2 p.m. Will include prizes, raffles, and refreshments. Food is by Tickled Pink BBQ. Hosted by the SIRJ at 160 Pony Farm Rd., Oneonta. 607-435-0035 or visit superheroeshs.org/news-and-events/

DRAWARAMA – 2 – 5 p.m. Stretch your drawing muscles in 3 week series of workshops culminating in a closing night exhibition of the works made in class. This weeks workshop is ‘Plants & Presence’ an exploration of drawing basics through engagement with plants, led by Pareesa Pourian. Suggested donation, $15. Registration required. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/12941/

ARTIST TALK – 5 – 6 p.m. Join the art collective for a talk with the artists behind the current show ‘Figure & Effigy.’ Talk is free. Followed by a vegetarian dinner by the chefs of the Origins Cafe for $50/person. Figure & Effigy art show runs through October 2. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/