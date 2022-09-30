HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

BLACKSMITHING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come see demonstrations of the versatility of the blacksmithing craft, hear the sound of the hammers, and enjoy the hands-on-activities available throughout the day. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

HARTWICK CLEAN SWEEP – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hartwick residents are invited to dispose of old furniture, yard trash, scrap metal and more. Drop off is free, pick-up has a fee of $30. Visit the website for the full list of items that can be disposed of. Drop-off location is at The Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. 607-547-8070 or visit townhartwick.digitaltowpath.org:10113/content/News

EXHIBIT OPENING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. New exhibit ‘Jonathan Kirk – Abstract Sculpture: Fables, Foibles, and other Machinations’ opens. On show through December 31. Admission, $15/adult. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

FALL CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find wide selection of crafts at this fall fair presented by the Church of Christ Uniting at the Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Rd., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1451 or visit cullenpumpkinfarm.com

FALL INTO CLAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fun Open House for the public to commemorate the beginning of the fall season and to view ceramic works by Smithy artists. Will include artist demonstrations, discussion, and music by Killdeer Trio featuring Evan Jagels, Wyatt Ambrose, and Sebastian Green. Non-alcoholic refreshments will be served throughout the day. Admission is Free and will be held rain or shine. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit smithyarts.org

LECTURE – 3 p.m. Attend first annual Elizabeth Hearn Gleich Lecture presenting independent scholar and author William Cross. Cross will be presenting on the works of Winslow Homer, some of whose work are housed at the Museum. All welcome, free, registration requested. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter