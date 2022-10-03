HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

COMMUNITY HIKE – Time TBA. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be Deserter’s Cave, Lower Reservoir Road, Oneonta with hike leader Janice Downie. Register for meeting information. 607-432-6200 or visit susqadk.org

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 8 – 11 a.m. The Otsego County Chamber presents their annual Labor Law Update with the Hinman, Howard, and Kattell Attorneys presenting on the legal updates and everything from paid sick leave, family leave, wages, benefits, and much more. Attend in person or by Zoom. Cost, $15/non-member. Held at Kellery Williams Training Center, 31 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com