HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library and Otsego 2000 for a panel presentation on “New York State’s Energy Plan: How Does It Affect Our Community.” 3rd Floor Ballroom, Cooperstown Village Library. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RUMMAGE SALE – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Check through the items on sale to support the Superheroes in Ripped Jeans. Come in your Halloween costume to ‘trick-or-treat’ through the sale and find some amazing items for the holidays. Held on the future shelter site at 160 Pony Farm Rd., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

CHAMBER CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Friends of Music of Stamford present award winning musicians Jordan Bak (viola) and Ji Yung Lee (piano), performing program of works by Britten, Hindemith, Vaughan Williams, R. Schumann, and Brahms. Suggested donation at door is $12/person. Stamford United Methodist Church, 518-918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org