Letter from Molly Mooney

Vote Mooney for Village Trustee

My name is Molly Mooney, and I am a current Village of Cooperstown trustee. I am running for a one-year term in the upcoming village election on March 18. For those who don’t know who I am or my background, I was born and raised in Cooperstown, leaving only to attend college and nursing school. I am currently working as a registered nurse at Bassett Healthcare, where I have worked in a variety of positions since 2017. I am proud to be an employee of Bassett, which happens to be one of our area’s largest employers.

When I’m not at work or at a village meeting, I also sit on the Friends of the Village Library board. I love to read, and I love supporting our local library even more. I was inspired to run for a spot on the village Board of Trustees because I love this village and this community.

I love being an active participant in the community—whether it be volunteering at one of the library’s biannual book sales, supporting FoMA (Cooperstown Friends of Music and Art), or sitting in one of the local businesses (where I am most likely reading or chatting with someone I ran into there).

As a village trustee, I hope to work with the other members of the board to make Cooperstown an even better place for everyone who lives or visits the village. I ask for your support in the upcoming village election, to enable me to continue to make positive changes for Cooperstown and its people.

Molly Mooney, RN
Trustee, Cooperstown Village Board

