HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

‘Homespun Humanitarianism’ Presentation

at Cooperstown Village Hall

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3-4 p.m. “Homespun Humanitarianism in a Refugee Crisis” by local author John Webb about his new book “Molyvos: A Greek Village’s Heroic Response to the Global Refugee Crisis.” The first lecture of the Sunday Speaker Series presented by the Friends of the Village Library. Free, open to the public. 3rd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DINE-OUT—Noon. Eat out to support Helios Care. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

CORN MAZE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Dog Day at the Maze.” Bring your 4-legged friend on a leash and in costume to explore the maze. Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 1316 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. (607) 358-5748 or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

PUMPKIN PATCH—Noon. Scenic train ride to O’Neill Station and to the Pumpkin Patch. 1 pumpkin per child is included. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

USED BOOK SALE—Noon to 3 p.m. Last day to fill a bag of selected books for just $1 to support purchase of new materials for the library. Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

POTTERY—1-4 p.m. Holiday Gifts and Decorations. 5-week hand building class exploring holiday creations for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanza and the Winter Solstice with instructor Kris Gildenblatt. No experience required. Meets Sundays through 11/19. Tuition, $175 includes a bag of clay. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CLOSING RECEPTION—2-4 p.m. “Adapting to Tree Speed” final day on view. Presented by the students of Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

CONCERT—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Junior Recitals” featuring Colleen Long, flute and Adrianna Dugan, French horn. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

DISCUSSION—6 p.m. “The Pursuit of Education: A Framework for the Possibility of Democracy,” presented by Kimberly E. Springle. Includes free pizza and beverages. 3rd floor Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour this maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Black Cat Awareness Month Bingo.” Support the rescues of the Super Heroes Humane Society. $10 minimum drink/food purchase to play. Donations welcome. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs