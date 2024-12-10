HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Unwind at the Local Bird

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Kids learn drawing, painting, printmaking and more with instructor Sonja Eklund. Suggested donations apply. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Philly cheeseburger, coleslaw, German potato salad and cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GRIEF SUPPORT—12:30 p.m. “Grief in the New Year.” Free. Presented by Helios Care at The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/

OPEN HOUSE—1-3 p.m. “Holiday Open House Celebration.” Live Christmas music, food, fun. Bring a dish to pass. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gathering-Place-50-Plus-Community-Center-100066731630000/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

COMEDY—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Evening of Stand-Up Comedy with Tom Green.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

