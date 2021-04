HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Final Play Reading In 2021 NEXT! Emerging Playwright Series 04-11-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 11

PLAY READING – 2 p.m. Enjoy virtual performance of 2 new one-act plays by the Cooperstown Playwrights. ‘The Glass Eye of Jimmy Cooper’ by Fred Schneider & ‘Dragon Fly’ by Terrance Dwyer. Part of the NEXT! Emerging Playwright series. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.