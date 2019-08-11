HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 12
See Oneonta’s Ninja
Warrior In The Finals
SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. See Oneonta’s Ninja Warrior compete in Baltimore City Finals on the big screen. Features door prizes, mini obstacles, refreshments. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org
STAR GAZING – 6 p.m. Celebrate end of summer, watch Perseid Meteor shower. Includes awards presentation for summer reading program, magician, popcorn. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/
CHAMBER MUSIC – 7:30 p.m. Glimmerglass Festival Musicians perform chamber music concert. Free, temporarily not handicapped accessible. Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-264-3069.