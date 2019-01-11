HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Live streaming “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Clean out your spare books, donate to Village library for Winter Book Sale to be held Winter Carnival Weekend. Enter through Fair St. entrance by police station. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2019/01/02/fovl-winter-book-collection-saturday-january-12-10am-noon/

MAKERSPACE – 10:30 a.m. Bring knit/crochet project to work of or start something new with friends. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FILM SCREENING – 1 & 6 p.m. Showing “Aquaman.” Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit www.facebook.com/Walton-Theatre-111248988980021/

POTLUCK DINNER – 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass at Scottish heritage themed potluck dinner. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

THEATER – 7 p.m. OHS presents “Clue: On Stage.” Tickets, $10 general admission. Oneonta High School, 130 Upper East Street, Oneonta. 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

