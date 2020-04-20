HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 21

DIGITAL EARTH FEST – All Day. Celebrate our Earth on fun Scavenger Hunt. Get outside, have fun. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

