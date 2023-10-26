Advertisement. Advertise with us

Rosemary Summers, Thomas Wolf and Maciej Żółtowski gather around FCO’s new harpsichord. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Harpsichord Will Take FCO to the Next Level

COOPERSTOWN—A very special instrument was delivered to Christ Church on Monday, October 23: a harpsichord. “For a music director, it opens up a vast repertoire that we previously had not been able to do without difficulty. Now we can play everything!” said Fenimore Chamber Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor Maciej Żółtowski. The harpsichord was secured through donations to FCO and came from an estate in Pennsylvania. “This is yet another manifestation of how the community has come together to support us. It is greatly appreciated,” said Rosemary Summers, FCO director of operations. “People from all over the country already come to see our performances. This will make us even better,” said Thomas Wolf, founder and chair of the FCO governing board. “We reached our $25,000.00 donor challenge in a little over four weeks. That shows the commitment of the community,” Wolf added. The harpsichord will make its debut at the December 2 FCO concert at Christ Church. Tickets are available online at www.fenimoreco.org. “This will be a very special concert for our audience,” Żółtowski said.

