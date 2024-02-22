Letter from Wayne P. Harris

Educate, Counsel, But Don’t Prohibit

Regarding the piece authored by Jennifer Hill, I respect the opinions and concerns of the author; however, I am concerned with her examples of ineffective and failed policies. Californians still smoke menthol cigarettes, as reported by the Tax Foundation. The report also shows that “while legal sales fell after Massachusetts’ 2020 flavor ban, 9 out of every 10 packs no longer sold could be traced to sales in neighboring states. People didn’t stop smoking; they just bought their packs elsewhere.”

With more than 30 years in policing, I stress a simple yet misunderstood fact: In every jurisdiction that has attempted such prohibition, the result has been an increase in illegal cigarette sales, other criminal behavior, and more negative police interactions with citizens as they investigate and address criminal activity associated with illegal cigarette sales. Local police departments are making progress in the area of police reform, but there is still work to be done when Black New Yorkers are 4.9 times more likely to be killed by police than white people in New York, according to Mapping Police Violence.

I represent myself and the Law Enforcement Action Partnership. Our opposition to menthol prohibition is on the basis that they are unjust, unscientific and reactionary policies that would have negative public safety outcomes. We don’t need another Eric Garner, who was stopped by police while allegedly selling loose cigarettes and was killed while being taken into police custody. We need education, treatment and counseling to address tobacco addiction, not prohibition.

Wayne P. Harris

Former Deputy Chief of the Rochester Police Department

and National Treasurer for Law Enforcement Action Partnership