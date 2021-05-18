Hartwick College to require vaccinations for fall semester

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Hartwick College announced in an internal communications dated Monday, May 17, and effective Tuesday, May 18, that “all students, faculty and staff who live, study or work on campus at any time during the fall 2021 semester” must be vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination in order to be allowed on campus.

According the letter, which is address to “dear member of the Hartwick College community,” the college administration has determined that the best way to conduct classes in the fall would be to have all members on campus vaccinated.

“Broad vaccination is critical to help stop the pandemic and to protect our community,” the letter said. “Benefits specific to the Hartwick College community may include: in-person course offerings and academic experiences; opportunities for a wider range of events and activities offered at the college; greater interpersonal collaboration among faculty, students and staff.

There will be limited exemptions allowed for people with pregnancies, allergies or who risk potential harmful reactions to the vaccine, according to the letter; exceptions will also be made for people with religious objections to the vaccine.

According to the letter, “evidence of vaccination must be submitted by employees to Employee Vaccination Cards and by students to Student Vaccination Cards, in each case by no later than Aug. 1.”

Classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 30, with the opening convocation set for Thursday, Aug. 26.