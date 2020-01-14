Hartwick Invites Public To Discuss Bed-Tax Hike

HARTWICK – The Hartwick Town Board is planning a listening/information session on a proposed 2 percent hike in the county bed tax, from 4 to 6 percent, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the town hall.

The county Board of Representatives planned at its January meeting to petition the state Legislature to allow the bed-tax hike, but county Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, having received concerns from her constituents, was able to have the measure tabled, pending further input.

Each 1 percent on the bed tax generates $500,000, she said.

With the Holiday Inn Express and Best Western in Hartwick Seminary, Hartwick is among the towns generating the largest amounts of bed tax in the county. B&Bs and cabins serving Dreams Park families are also required to add the bed tax to their bills.

Kennedy said people who spoke to her were concerned about the speed with which the bed tax might be implemented, since many customers have paid in advance for next summer, and their bills would have to be recomputed.