The Town of Hartwick board heard from both residents and a solar developer before passing a six month solar moratorium on Friday, March 20.

(Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Hartwick Town Passes Solar Moratorium

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

HARTWICK

In a special meeting on Friday, March 20, the Town of Hartwick Town Board unanimously passed a six month solar moratorium—with the support of the developer for a proposed solar project in the town.

For the six-month period, a broad range of solar projects will not be allowed to proceed in the town, including both solar farms and rooftop solar. Now, the Hartwick Town Board will work in conjunction with the town attorney and Planning Board to research and likely draft a law regulating solar energy in the town.

SolAmerica, a Georgia-based solar energy company whose inquiries earlier this year about building a solar farm set off widespread community opposition leading to the moratorium, had two representatives attend the public hearing for the moratorium. The company has not filed an application for the project yet.

“I’m actually in favor of your moratorium,” Scott Temple, a permitting manager for the company, told board members during the public hearing preceding the vote. “I think it’s smart that you want to all be on the same page and protect your community. I will say, there’s nothing to protect it from. Solar is a very safe, passive resource.”

“We’d love to be a partner if you’re willing to listen to us,” Temple said, offering to assist with provisions for an eventual solar law.

Hurel Johnson, a senior project manager for SolAmerica, added it was a “great idea to get the house in order” ahead of any project. At the same time, “there is a lot of misinformation out there about solar projects.” The moratorium would offer “an opportunity to address those concerns.”

Johnson and Temple told AllOtsego they plan to share information and engage in dialogue with residents near the proposed 12.8-acre project, which is located on a field near the intersection of Greenough Road and Dobbs Hill Road.

Residents speaking in opposition to the proposal and in support of the moratorium expressed fear of negative environmental impacts, noise, physical appearance, and insufficient information.

“We’re just about a quarter mile down from the project,” Bob Birch said.

Saying the project would be in “the middle of a residential development,” Birch said there was not “any amount of tinkering” SolAmerica could do to address its proximity to residential properties.

“This project could probably be perfectly good for some other location in the town,” Birch said.

The project has not yet reached a stage for environmental review. Its electricity would contribute about 2 MW to the NYSEG grid, according to SolAmerica.

Temple told AllOtsego project locations are chosen based on a range of factors, including proximity to electricity substations, flat land and power company specifications.

“If we do approve this tonight, we have six months,” Councilmember Bryan LoRusso said shortly before the vote on the moratorium. “Six months is not a long time in government banter.”

“And we have to be doing our due diligence on our homework,” Town Supervisor Cody Moore added.

“I feel like the moratorium is going to give us that time to come up with the questions that we need to be asking,” Councilmember JoAnn Gardner later said. “I’m all in for the moratorium.”

Councilmember Tom Murphy said he looked forward to further education on the issue.

“Hopefully we’ll go back and develop a plan on when we can educate ourselves in the next six months,” Murphy commented.

The SolAmerica pro-ject comes at a time when electricity costs have significantly increased for many utility ratepayers, and when NYSEG is seeking a rate hike. Then came the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and blockages to the Strait of Hormuz, causing global oil costs to increase sharply.

Johnson told AllOtsego one of the advantages of solar energy is that it is “insensitive to geopolitical risk.” He said rising electricity costs are a result of insufficient supply for increasing demand, including new homes, data centers, electric vehicles and other uses. Solar can be a solution, Johnson said.

Johnson said an engineering firm will develop more specific plans to present in the eventual application for the project.