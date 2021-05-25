Hawkeye golfers top Mount Markham

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Spencer Lewis took medalist honors Monday, May 24, for Cooperstown as the Hawkeyes topped Mount Markham by 20 shots in a Center State Conference golf match at Cedar Lake Country Club in Clayville, on the par 36 front nine.

Lewis’s teammates were all close behind him, with Max Jones shooting 45, and Ian Quinn and Chris Criqui shooting 46.

Devin Evans led the Mustangs with a 47.

Cooperstown (6-3, 5-3) will host Westmoreland at Leatherstocking Country Club on Wednesday, May 26.

Cooperstown (6-3, 5-3) 181, Mount Markham (0-7) 201

@ Cedar Lake Country Club, front 9, par 36

Cooperstown: Spencer Lewis 44; Max Jones 45; Ian Quinn 46; Chris Criqui 46.

Mount Markham: Devin Evans 47; Griffon Doyle 47; Jordan Dietz 48; Joey Sanzo 59.