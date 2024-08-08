Mayne Scholarship recipient Emma White is flanked by her mother, Dana White, and her grandfather, Dana Mockovciak of Edmeston. (Photo provided)

Hayes, White Are Coop Rotary Foundation Scholarship Winners

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation recently announced that Emma White of Edmeston is the 2024 recipient of the Michael L. Mayne Scholarship and Cooperstown Central School graduate Lucy Hayes of Cooperstown is this year’s recipient of the Catherine Davis Black Scholarship. Both students received their $1,500.00 scholarship checks at the Tuesday, July 2 luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown at the Christ Church Parish Hall.

The Michael L. Mayne Scholarship was created by CRF in memory of U.S. Army Corporal Michael L. Mayne, a 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School. He served with the 1st Stryker Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska and was killed on February 23, 2009 while serving in Iraq. Award criteria includes public service and an interest in serving the U.S. in the military. Emma White, the 2024 Mayne Scholarship recipient, will be entering the Air Force in policing and security.

Attending the Rotary Foundation meeting with Lucy Hayes (center) were her grandmother, Colleen Coleman, and her mother, Lindsay Hayes. (Photo provided)

The Black Scholarship was created in 2015 by the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation in memory of Catherine Davis Black, who was a Charter Member and founder of the local Rotary Club’s tax deductible charity. Catherine was the first female president of the Cooperstown club and went on to be one of the first female District Governors. Award criteria includes community service and an interest in music or early childhood education.

Award winner Lucy Hayes not only has musical talent, but will also be pursuing a degree in child psychology at SUNY Oneonta.

Coincidentally, both Hayes and White were Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipients and had met at last year’s RYLA conference, according to CRF officials.

CRF provides funds and resources for community and international programs within the framework of the goals and ideals of Rotary International, and has provided more than $45,000.00 in support to various projects and organizations since its inception.