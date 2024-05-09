Advertisement. Advertise with us

Both living and deceased farm animals were found in this barn during the seizure on April 26. (Photo provided)
Letter from Stacie Haynes

Cruelty Case Is Ongoing

I wanted to provide folks with an update from the recent animal cruelty case the Susquehanna SPCA is assisting with, involving more than 100 animals. The New York State Police, in conjunction with the Chenango County District Attorney’s office, have allowed us to release two photos from the scene that were taken on the day of the seizure. Charges are still pending, as the case is ongoing.

Please note that the photos shared today (one of which is shown above) do not show the scale of what we witnessed on April 26, but rather offer a glimpse into what we faced. We located more than a dozen deceased animals in various stages of decomposition both in and out of farm buildings. Additional photos to help people understand the seriousness of the case, though they will break your heart, will be shared when charges are made and announced.

The SQSPCA is still in high gear with regard to this case, as we are providing care for the dogs, calf, sheep, pigs, and equines who were saved that day. Many require special, veterinary-directed care in order for their health to improve. We have a new, full-time staff person dedicated to caring for these animals and to coordinating their needs and treatment.

As this case unfolds, we hope others who may question their ability to properly care for their animals will reach out to our network for help. At the SQSPCA, we have the Here to Help Hotline at (607) 547-8111, extension 108, which coordinates with our Farm Friends network. In one situation, we assisted a farmer who was unable to find affordable hay for his cows one winter. While we weren’t able to find him hay at that time of year, we did help him find silage that he could afford and it got him through to spring. There are other organizations, such as the Farm Bureau, who may be able to help as well.

The bottom line is that there is always a way to get help and people should understand that not providing animals with the basics (food and water) and allowing them to be sick and/or suffering without veterinary care is against the law and our law enforcement officers take it seriously. There is no excuse.

You can trust that I will share additional information with you as soon as it comes to light. Thank you so much for caring about this case. Our biggest need now is financial support to help us cover daily expenses and veterinary visits.

We send many thanks to everyone who has reached out with encouraging words, as this has been physically and emotionally draining for all involved. We are also extremely grateful to all those who have been able to bring or send in contributions.

Stacie Haynes
Executive Director, Susquehanna SPCA

