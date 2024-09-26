Help Pick the 2025 Winter Carnival Theme

The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee has invited community members to help them choose a memorable theme for this year’s carnival, scheduled to take place Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2, 2025.

“We’re looking for a short, catchy phrase that captures the spirit of Cooperstown and sparks wintry ideas,” committee members said. “Send your suggestions to cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com by October 25. Let your creativity shine—we can’t wait to see what you come up with!”

According to the Winter Carnival website, cooperstownwintercarnival.com, The Thursday Hot Cocoa Kick-Off will be held on Thursday, January 30 with events continuing on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1. The Winter Carnival will close on Sunday, February 2 with the Blizzard Bash.

“Planning is going ahead and we look forward to working with our fellow community members,” organizers said.