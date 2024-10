Henrici To Address Dems

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Democratic Club will hold its first meeting of 2024 at Get Fresh on the Main café, 254 Main Street in Oneonta, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 6. The featured speaker will be Michael Henrici, a commissioner of elections for the Otsego County Board of Elections. Club members and guests will discuss the 2023 elections and plans for upcoming races. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com or via the club’s Facebook page.