Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

COOPERSTOWN—It took just over 24 hours to completely raze Bocca Osteria on State Route 28 this week. “We realized we needed to demolish and renovate the current building. We didn’t realize we needed to take it all the way down, but it was the right decision,” said Joe Vezza, owner. The building will look different on the inside and outside, Vezza said. “I don’t want to take the charm and warm cozy feel we had away, but I want to brighten it up. One of the big changes will be the outdoor seating with a covered timber frame patio. It will be great,” he said. Look for the reopening in the spring of 2024. And don’t worry, the menu will not change. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)