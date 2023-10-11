Advertisement. Advertise with us

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

COOPERSTOWN—It took just over 24 hours to completely raze Bocca Osteria on State Route 28 this week. “We realized we needed to demolish and renovate the current building. We didn’t realize we needed to take it all the way down, but it was the right decision,” said Joe Vezza, owner. The building will look different on the inside and outside, Vezza said. “I don’t want to take the charm and warm cozy feel we had away, but I want to brighten it up. One of the big changes will be the outdoor seating with a covered timber frame patio. It will be great,” he said. Look for the reopening in the spring of 2024. And don’t worry, the menu will not change. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

The Partial Observer: There’s More to County Population Decline Than Meets the Eye…

School has recently begun and, if you are of a certain age, you may be wondering where all the students went. Back in the day, I graduated from CCS with a class of 107; last year it was, well, a lot less. The long-term trend is similar across the county, with public school enrollment dropping by over 25 percent as shown in the table. What’s happening?…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE