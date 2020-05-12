Here’s What Outpatients
Can Expect At New Bassett
At this morning’s press conference, Bassett Hospital premiered this YouTube video, telling patients what to expect as the coronavirus threat eases and a new regimen comes into existence. The video was created “to help show what a patient might currently experience if they have an appointment,” said Karen Huxtable Hooker, hospital spokesperson. “Not all visits will look the same, depending on where they go for services.”
Although the video doesn’t cover it, my husband’s outpatient surgery depends on whether I can come in with him while he is preparing and wait for him in a waiting room. if this is still not permissible it would save us a trip.