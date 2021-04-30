HOF Roberto Alomar placed on MLB ineligible list over sexual misconduct allegation

Hall of Fame: Alomar’s status is unchanged

Roberto Alomar, a 2011 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, was put on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list based on the results of a sexual misconduct investigation stemming from a 2014 incident, the league announced Friday, April 30.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday: “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted. We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

Alomar put out a statement on Twitter saying he was, “disappointed, surprised and upset with today’s news. With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have. My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to help kids pursue their baseball dreams.”

The Hall put out a statement Friday. Hall of Fame Board President Jane Forbes Clark said: “The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar. When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.”

Alomar played 17 seasons in the majors, winning World Series titles with Toronto in 1992 and 1993. He was a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Golden Glove winner at second base. In 1996, he was ejected from a game in Toronto after spitting on umpire John Hirschbeck. The two men later became good friends and raised money for charity together.