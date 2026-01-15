Letter from Jill Holbrook

Partnering with ICE Is Not Safe

As a native Cooperstownian, I write to share my concerns regarding the agreement between the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [a Warrant Service Agreement as part of the 287(g) program with ICE on October 17, 2025] where ICE will train, certify, and authorize officers to serve and execute warrants. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “This will enhance community safety by enabling law enforcement to work with ICE to remove dangerous or potentially threatening individuals rather than releasing them into the community.”

But serving and executing warrants by ICE officers has been problematic in Oregon where I live. Under oath, an ICE supervisor admitted during a hearing of U.S. District Court in Portland in early December that he created and signed arrest warrants for individuals knowing they had already been arrested without a warrant. Another ICE officer testified that he was directed to include an inaccurate two-paragraph block in each report for people who were arrested and taken to the Portland ICE building.

It’s difficult to argue that partnering with ICE will remove dangerous individuals from Otsego County. Only about a third of the people arrested in Oregon from January 20 through mid-October had been convicted of a crime, and less than 10 percent of those arrested had been convicted of a violent crime. Nationwide, the trends are similar. Just under half of those arrested had no criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, according to the ICE count released by the Deportation Project. And of those arrested, only 5 percent had been convicted of a violent crime.

ICE activity enhances Oregonians’ fear, not their safety. Several Oregon counties and towns, including Salem, the capital, and Hood River, “the windsurfing capital of the world,” have declared a state of emergency because of ICE officers’ infringements on constitutional rights. ICE officers routinely wear masks and refuse to provide identification. Tactics like unmarked cars and aggressive actions cause confusion and alarm. Legal immigrants are scared to leave their homes.

ICE actions on the Oregon coast make people’s lives less safe. The Coast Guard helicopter crew stationed at Newport, Oregon has saved approximately 500 lives including 30 commercial fishermen in the last 10 years. But in late October, with no notice to the community or state and local officials, the helicopter disappeared. ICE does not manage the Coast Guard, but there is evidence that the removal happened because ICE intends to build a detention center where the helicopter crew is based. Thanks to the vourt, search and rescue operations have been restored at least temporarily.

Since 1791, Otsego County residents have entrusted their civic affairs and safety to their sheriffs, including my grandfather, Ziba Holbrook, who served from 1912-1914. Sheriff Devlin, I respectfully hope you will carefully weigh the risks and benefits of a partnership with ICE. Trust is the foundation of any effective law enforcement agency. Without it, collaboration deteriorates and public safety efforts weaken.

Jill Holbrook

Rockaway Beach, Oregon