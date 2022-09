Barry Gray

Barry (Bearcat) Gray had his first hole-in-one during the Leatherstocking Golf Club Championship last week.

“I’ve been playing golf for over 40 years and this is a first!” Mr. Gray said. “When I hit it, I saw it go up and then I lost it in the sun. I didn’t see it land or go in,” he said.

“It was awesome, it was a great feeling,” he said. “I hope I don’t have to wait another 40 years to do it again!”